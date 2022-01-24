UrduPoint.com

SMEDA Extends Date For 'Growth-Stage Start-Up' Grants

Sumaira FH Published January 24, 2022 | 05:58 PM

SMEDA extends date for 'Growth-Stage Start-Up' grants

Small and Medium Enterprise Development Authority (SMEDA) on Monday extended date of applications for small business grants for "Growth Stage Start Up" upto January 28

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :Small and Medium Enterprise Development Authority (SMEDA) on Monday extended date of applications for small business grants for "Growth Stage Start Up" upto January 28.

The maximum grant funding worth Rs500,000 would be given to each organization on first come first served basis to promote and encourage SMEs sector of the country, according to source in the authority.

The Early Stage Start-Ups grant is aimed at providing financial support to the entrepreneurs to meet the capital or operating needs of their business, official source said adding that the interested enterprises had been requested to submit their applications by January 28.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Enterprise January

Recent Stories

SBP decides to maintain policy rate at  9.75 perc ..

SBP decides to maintain policy rate at  9.75 percent

7 minutes ago
 Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Represent ..

Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Representative of Turkmenistan to the O ..

27 minutes ago
 Dr. Shireen Mazari launches Human Rights Complaint ..

Dr. Shireen Mazari launches Human Rights Complaint Cell

2 minutes ago
 French 'vaccine pass' in force for leisure and tra ..

French 'vaccine pass' in force for leisure and travel

2 minutes ago
 French Foreign Ministry Calls on Citizens in Ukrai ..

French Foreign Ministry Calls on Citizens in Ukraine to Exercise Caution

2 minutes ago
 Russian Ambassador Says Ireland Has No Reason to B ..

Russian Ambassador Says Ireland Has No Reason to Be Concerned About Upcoming Exe ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.