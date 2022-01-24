SMEDA extends date for 'Growth-Stage Start-Up' grants

Small and Medium Enterprise Development Authority (SMEDA) on Monday extended date of applications for small business grants for "Growth Stage Start Up" upto January 28

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :Small and Medium Enterprise Development Authority (SMEDA) on Monday extended date of applications for small business grants for "Growth Stage Start Up" upto January 28.

The maximum grant funding worth Rs500,000 would be given to each organization on first come first served basis to promote and encourage SMEs sector of the country, according to source in the authority.

The Early Stage Start-Ups grant is aimed at providing financial support to the entrepreneurs to meet the capital or operating needs of their business, official source said adding that the interested enterprises had been requested to submit their applications by January 28.