UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'SMEDA, TDAP To Strive For Exports, Trade Development'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 28th November 2020 | 05:00 PM

'SMEDA, TDAP to strive for exports, trade development'

Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), Ministry of Commerce, and Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA), Ministry of Industries and Production inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to boost mutual cooperation and complement efforts towards export and trade development

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2020 ):Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), Ministry of Commerce, and Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA), Ministry of Industries and Production inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to boost mutual cooperation and complement efforts towards export and trade development.

Talking to APP here Saturday, the SMEDA Media Consultant Liaqat Ali Gohar disclosed that the MOU was aimed at the development of the small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and women entrepreneurs with special focus to increase their capacity to export and use e-commerce platforms.

"Under the MoU both the parties have established a regular and reciprocal exchange of trade and economic information, and also information concerning important international and domestic events, carried out for the purpose of identifying business conditions and opportunities".

Both parties also agreed to exchange information related to any joint working program that is or may be developed in collaboration with each other.

To a question, he elaborated that TDAP will facilitate SMEDA's linkage development with Commercial Sections in the Embassies for trade data, other related information etc., and SME related activities.

Both organizations would jointly conduct training programs, seminars and workshops locally as well as internationally on all aspects of exports and skill development for SMEs and women entrepreneurs ,including the usage of e-commerce, online business and business digitization, he maintained.

Liaqat Ali said that the parties will also coordinate for marketing promotion and awareness of the programme, adding that Trade Development Authority Pakistan and Small and Medium Development Authority were collaborating with each other under the MoU to promote and execute various initiatives, which both parties may plan and agree upon, relating to Pakistan Goes Global (PGG) initiative.

To another question, he said that SMEDA has also been organizing SME conferences to provide a united platform to stakeholders of SME sector, including researchers, SMEs and international development agencies to share their experience for SME development in the country.

"The useful insights gained through these events definitely helped in deriving need-based policy recommendations for the government. As we continue to pursue our research agenda, we can look at a vast range of opportunities to build a future economy based upon strengths of our resources, backed by academic research and practical experiences emerged in the conferences," he added.

Similarly, he said, the Authority was also focused on technical support programs, citing that a team of Japanese experts in collaboration with SMEDA had supported 52 local auto parts manufacturers to enhance quality and productivity of their products as per requirement of both local and export markets. Various initiatives of Industry Support Cell (ISC) of SMEDA were--- improving productivity, quality and energy efficiency of SMEs of varied nature of sectors through foreign experts.

"World is controlled by technology and unfortunately we are still lacking in it but SMEDA is committed to provide all possible facilities to SMEs, women entrepreneurs and other business for overall economic development of the country," he said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan World Technology Exchange Exports Business May Women Market Commerce Media All Government Industry Share

Recent Stories

Dubai Tourism shares positive industry outlook wit ..

3 minutes ago

Rogozin Refutes Media Reports on Delayed Launch of ..

2 minutes ago

Wanted member of criminals' gang held, valuables a ..

5 minutes ago

DC reviews cleanliness arrangements in city

5 minutes ago

116,149 drivers fined during ongoing year over car ..

6 minutes ago

Pak Army off to a flying start in National Junior ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.