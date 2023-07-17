SMEDA to organize webinar on July 19

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ):The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) is going to organize a webinar on "How to sell on Daraz" for profitable business growth on July 19 (Wednesday).

The session is being offered by SMEDA under National Business Development Programme (NBDP) for SMEs, to extend non-financial advisory services to small and medium businesses, according to a source in the authority.

The programme will provide opportunities to the SMEs on high trending and most demanding e-commerce tools and platforms.

The training provides information about introduction to e-commerce, introduction to daraz, signing up for daraz seller account, daraz ad creation guide and introduction to daraz live.

The SMEDA specifically encouraged Women to apply for webinars.

The training session would be attended by existing and potential SMEs, young entrepreneurs and SME owners and their staff.