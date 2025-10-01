Smog Monitoring & Control Committee Formed In Faisalabad
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) Divisional Commissioner Raja Jahangir Anwar has constituted a 16-member Smog Monitoring & Control Committee to curb and monitor air pollution and smog in Faisalabad Division.
A spokesman for local administration said here on Wednesday that the Commissioner’s Office has formally issued a notification to operationalize the committee.
According to the official notification, the Divisional Commissioner would serve as chairperson of the committee while Additional Commissioner (Coordination) Faisalabad Division will perform duties at member/secretary of the committee.
Among other 16 members included Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad, City Police Officer (CPO), Chief Traffic Officer (CTO), Director General (DG) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA), CEO FIEDMC, Director Environment Protection Agency (EPA) Faisalabad Region, Chief Officer Metropolitan Corporation Faisalabad, Managing Director (MD) Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA), Director General (DG) Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) Faisalabad, representative of Agriculture and Industries departments, Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Faisalabad, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Health Authority (DHA) Faisalabad, Chairman Department of Environmental Sciences Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF), Chairman Institute of Soil and Environmental Sciences University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) and representative of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry, he added.
He said that the committee’s mandate included monitoring Air Quality Index (AQI), identifying pollution hotspots and ensuring implementation of SOPs against smoke-emitting vehicles, industrial units, kilns and burning of crop residues and solid waste.
The committee would also work on public awareness through media campaigns about health hazards caused by pollution in addition to encouraging cleanliness and greenery in urban areas and establishing effective coordination among stakeholders for pollution control, he added.
He said that the committee would also review analytical reports on pollution and oversee the implementation of air quality improvement measures.
The committee was directed to meet twice a week from October to January and present compliance reports to the Divisional Commissioner, he added.
