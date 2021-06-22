UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Africa Establishes Independent Ports Subsidiary Under State-Owned Transport Company

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 08:31 PM

South Africa Establishes Independent Ports Subsidiary Under State-Owned Transport Company

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Tuesday the establishment of the Transnet National Ports Authority, an independent subsidiary of the state-owned transport giant Transnet

JOHANNESBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2021) South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Tuesday the establishment of the Transnet National Ports Authority, an independent subsidiary of the state-owned transport giant Transnet.

Transnet was founded in 1990 after the restructuring of several business units, including the country's seaport operator, principal operator of fuel pipelines, railway operator and freight services. The majority of the company's stock is owned by the Department of Public Enterprises under the South African government.

"This will mean the establishment of an independent National Ports Authority as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Transnet, with its own board appointed by the minister of public enterprises," Ramaphosa said, noting that one of the main challenges in managing the country's ports is to separate the infrastructure owner from the terminal operator.

Under the reform, the Transnet National Ports Authority will be in charge of the ports' infrastructure, while Transnet Port Terminals will continue acting as the terminal operator.

According to the South African leader, the measure will allow the modernization of network industries, increasing their efficiency, reducing costs and making the exports more competitive.

The minister of public enterprises is expected to appoint an interim board by June 30 to oversee the establishment of the new subsidiary.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports Business Company June From Government

Recent Stories

Today PSL 6 2nd Eliminator Match Islamabad United ..

14 minutes ago

China, Pakistan sharing human community of common ..

3 minutes ago

'Govt not wary of APC': Governor Punjab

3 minutes ago

DC visits Sahulat Bazaar

5 minutes ago

SU to organize Int'l Conference on June 24

5 minutes ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Tuesday 22 ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.