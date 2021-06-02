UrduPoint.com
SPIMEX May Launch Natural Gas Futures Trading By Year-End - CEO

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 11:10 PM

SPIMEX May Launch Natural Gas Futures Trading by Year-End - CEO

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) The Saint Petersburg International Mercantile Exchange (SPIMEX) may launch trading in natural gas futures by the end of this year, although a number of technical problems still need to be resolved, SPIMEX CEO Aleksei Rybnikov told Sputnik on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Another area of work is preparing for the launch of contracts in the natural gas market. We held several rounds of discussions with participants in the gas market, with members of the Natural Gas section at the exchange, received support for this project and are now working on the implementation of this project.

We would like to launch it at the end of 2021, but a lot depends on how quickly we can resolve a number of technical issues with our partners. But the topic is in work, it is on the agenda," Rybnikov said.

This year's edition of SPIEF is taking place in-person from Wednesday through Saturday at St. Petersburg's ExpoForum Convention and Exhibition Center. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency, the umbrella media organization that includes such brands as Sputnik, RIA Novosti, InoSMI, and Baltnews, among others, is an official media partner of the country's major economic forum.

