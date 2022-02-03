SSGC captures 15 industrial units using illegal gas compressors: Hammad

Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar Thursday said the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) had captured 15 large industrial units, which were found involved in using illegal gas compressors

This activity, he said in a tweet, was not only tantamount to 'gas theft' but also depriving neighbouring industrial and domestic consumers of the gas.

The minister said a fine amounting to Rs 300 million had been imposed on one of the industrial units, while a swift operation was underway in other localities to prevent such illegal activities.