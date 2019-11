State Bank of Pakistan has strongly denied the reports that there is a proposal to dicontinue Rs5000 currency note

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ):State Bank of Pakistan has strongly denied the reports that there is a proposal to dicontinue Rs5000 currency note.

" Such news items are baseless," said the SBP Chief Spokesman in a Wattsapp message to media.