Stock Markets Sink On Diminishing US Rate Cut Hopes
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 24, 2024 | 07:15 PM
Asian and European stock markets fell Friday following Wall Street losses, as better-than-expected US data compounded worries the Federal Reserve will hold off on cutting interest rates this year
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) Asian and European stock markets fell Friday following Wall Street losses, as better-than-expected US data compounded worries the Federal Reserve will hold off on cutting interest rates this year.
London was additionally hit by data showing a 2.3-percent April slump in UK retail sales, days after hotter-than-expected inflation doused chances of a Bank of England rate-reduction any time soon.
"With earnings season largely behind us, we will now see markets following the economic data more closely, and unfortunately we look set for a protracted period of high rates if recent inflation data is anything to go by," said Scope Markets analyst Joshua Mahony.
Confidence was dealt a further blow as a US gauge of the services sector showed activity rose at its fastest pace in a year, while the factory sector also beat forecasts.
Fewer people than estimated made unemployment claims, suggesting the labour market remains tight.
Thursday's readings indicated the world's top economy remained resilient, quelling the excitement sparked by last week's news that the consumer price index slowed in April after three months of topping forecasts.
"The data erase some of the cooling signals in recent outcomes and contrast the month-long run of broader US data tending to surprise on the soft side," said Taylor Nugent of National Australia Bank.
The figures came after minutes from the Fed's May policy decision showed decision-makers wanted to keep borrowing costs elevated until they are confident prices are under control, while some even said they were willing to hike again.
All three main indices in New York ended in the red, and Asia followed suit Friday.
- Key figures around 1030 GMT -
London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.4 percent at 8,306.06 points
Paris - CAC 40: DOWN 0.2 percent at 8,088.70
Frankfurt - DAX: DOWN 0.3 percent at 18,627.08
EURO STOXX 50: DOWN 0.4 percent at 5,018.89
Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 1.2 percent at 38,646.11 (close)
Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 1.4 percent at 18,608.94 (close)
Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.9 percent at 3,088.87 (close)
New York - Dow: DOWN 1.5 percent at 39,065.26 (close)
Dollar/yen: UP at 156.95 yen from 156.93 yen on Thursday
Euro/dollar: UP at $1.0843 from $1.0815
Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2721 from $1.2696
Euro/pound: UP at 85.23 from 85.16 pence
West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 0.8 percent at $76.23 per barrel
Brent North Sea Crude: DOWN 0.8 percent at $80.74 per barrel
Recent Stories
Pesco BOD announces significant improvement in company’s financial position, p ..
All necessary measures taken for Gwadar security: DC
COMSTECH Webinar on 'Armed Conflicts, War and Brain Health' held
Governor Punjab resolves to get the country out of difficulties together
Tax reforms announced in KP budget 2024-25
119 power pilferers netted in South Punjab
Sialkot, Kazakhstan universities sign MoU
Atta Tarar terms economy, SIFC lifeline & redline; sees great investment in days ..
Study finds fish oil supplements may pose risks for healthy
Gwadar Port to boost economic growth in Balochistan: Buledi
Balochistan govt to formulate comprehensive policy for tourism promotion
NIH issues advisory on heatwave
More Stories From Business
-
Tax reforms announced in KP budget 2024-258 minutes ago
-
Japan inflation slows in April, sparking questions over rates23 minutes ago
-
PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 868 points1 hour ago
-
Nvidia surges but broader market falls amid fatigue15 minutes ago
-
State Bank of Pakistan injects over Rs241 billion into market15 minutes ago
-
Over 17,000 traders register under FBR's Tajir Dost Scheme2 hours ago
-
Rupee gains 10 paisa against dollar15 minutes ago
-
UAE's $10 bln investment, a testament to business-friendly policies: Jam Kamal15 minutes ago
-
Weekly inflation falls by 0.34 percent3 hours ago
-
ADB approves 500 mln USD loan to Indonesia10 minutes ago
-
Markets sink after US data deal blow to rate cut hopes10 minutes ago
-
PIA to start flights Faisalabad-Karachi flights from June 94 hours ago