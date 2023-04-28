UrduPoint.com

Stocks Hold Up As Eurozone Economy Ekes Out Growth

Faizan Hashmi Published April 28, 2023 | 07:56 PM

Stocks hold up as eurozone economy ekes out growth

Global stock markets were mixed Friday as data confirmed weak-but-positive eurozone growth and a US inflation gauge slowed

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ):Global stock markets were mixed Friday as data confirmed weak-but-positive eurozone growth and a US inflation gauge slowed.

After retreating earlier in the day, London and Frankfurt bourses changed direction by mid afternoon but Paris was still in the red.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was marginally lower after opening but soon turned higher, after the US Federal Reserve's favoured measure of inflation slowed substantially last month.

The move will provide relief to the US central bank as it mulls another interest-rate hike next week to tackle rising prices.

"Today's PCE (personal consumption expenditures price index) data was pretty much as expected but is trending in a good direction for those hoping for inflation to moderate," analysts for Charles Schwab said in a note.

The United States on Thursday revealed that the economy had slowed more than expected in the first quarter.

That preceded figures Friday that showed the eurozone economy had lumbered forward in the first three months of the year -- expanding just 0.1 percent over the previous quarter as high inflation and interest rates weigh on activity.

Germany, the EU's biggest economy, saw growth stagnate at zero percent over the previous quarter.

Focus is turning to the Fed's monetary policy meeting next week. The market expects the US central bank to consider strong consumer spending and a drop in weekly jobless claims as evidence that the economy can take more inflation-fighting interest rate hikes.

The European Central Bank also decides on rates next week.

On Friday, the International Monetary Fund's department director for Europe, Alfred Kammer, urged the continent's central banks to "kill the beast" of inflation by continuing to hike interest rates.

The Bank of England has ramped up its own borrowing costs since the end of 2021, while markets fear that carrying on down a path of monetary tightening could tip the world economy into recession.

"The very small increase in (eurozone) GDP... means a technical recession has been avoided by a whisker," noted Capital Economics' chief Europe economist Andrew Kenningham.

"However, the economy has essentially stalled as domestic demand has been hit hard by the energy shock followed by monetary tightening." On the corporate front Friday, US oil giants ExxonMobil and Chevron reported another quarter of higher profits.

Strong refining results offset the effect of lower crude prices in the first quarter compared with the year-ago period, lifting profits.

Asian equity indices closed higher after strong gains Thursday on Wall Street as largely well-received earnings from US tech giants this week helped to offset global recession fears.

- Key figures around 1345 GMT - London - FTSE 100: UP 0.2 percent at 7,847.46 points Frankfurt - DAX 40: UP 0.3 percent at 15,845.53 Paris - CAC 40: DOWN 0.4 percent at 7,452.64 EURO STOXX 50: DOWN 0.5 percent at 4,334.84 New York - Dow: DOWN 0.1 percent at 33,785.96 Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 0.3 percent at 19,894.57 (close) Shanghai - Composite: UP 1.1 percent at 3,323.27 (close) Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 1.4 percent at 28,856.44 (close) Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0996 from $1.1033 on Thursday Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2499 from $1.2498 Dollar/yen: UP at 136.17 yen from 134.02 yen Euro/pound: DOWN at 88.00 pence from 88.24 penceBrent North Sea crude: UP 0.7 percent at $78.75 per barrelWest Texas Intermediate: UP 0.5 percent at $75.11 per barrel.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Europe Oil Bank London Shanghai Paris Frankfurt Hong Kong Tokyo Price New York United States Euro Market From Dow Jones

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid appoints Maktoum bin Mohammed ..

Mohammed bin Rashid appoints Maktoum bin Mohammed as First Deputy Ruler of Dubai ..

5 minutes ago
 Hope Probe unveils new scientific data on Mars

Hope Probe unveils new scientific data on Mars

5 minutes ago
 IAEA Notes Intensified Military Activity Near Zapo ..

IAEA Notes Intensified Military Activity Near Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

9 minutes ago
 Taliban say ban on women working for UN 'internal ..

Taliban say ban on women working for UN 'internal social matter'

9 minutes ago
 UAE Banks Federation approves 2023 strategy for ba ..

UAE Banks Federation approves 2023 strategy for banking sector development

20 minutes ago
 UAE to host WTO Parliamentary Conference next year

UAE to host WTO Parliamentary Conference next year

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.