UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sweden Creates $1 Million Prizes For Sustainable Food Solutions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 05:09 PM

Sweden creates $1 million prizes for sustainable food solutions

Sweden has created two $1 million prizes for solutions to feed billions of people, as climate change threatens the world's food supply and a growing population requires sustainable food systems, organisers said Thursday

Stockholm, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :Sweden has created two $1 million prizes for solutions to feed billions of people, as climate change threatens the world's food supply and a growing population requires sustainable food systems, organisers said Thursday.

"We need a food system revolution or risk destabilising our planet. The new Food Planet Prize is designed to contribute to this goal," Johan Rockstrom, director of the Potsdam Institute for Climate Research in Germany who will co-chair the prize jury, said in a statement.

Two Food Planet Prizes will be awarded annually, one to "an existing scalable solution for sustainable foods", the second for "innovative initiatives that could transform the global food sector", the Curt Bergfors Foundation said.

"It is possible to feed 10 billion people a healthy diet, while maintaining a thriving biosphere. We want the Food Planet Prize to recognise the most important solutions that can scale rapidly," said Line Gordon, head of the Stockholm Resilience Centre at Stockholm University and Rockstrom's co-chair.

The first prizes will be awarded "later in 2020", the foundation said.

The world's population, currently at 7.8 billion, is expected to grow to close to 10 billion by 2050.

Feeding a population of that size will be possible only through transforming eating habits, improving food production and reducing food waste, experts say.

Eradicating hunger by 2030 is one of the UN's Sustainable Development Goals.

Yet more than 820 million people still lack sufficient food, and many more consume either low-quality diets or too much food, according to a report published last year by the EAT-Lancet Commission.

Moreover, today's food system contributes to about a quarter of global greenhouse gas emissions.

Meanwhile, the world uses about half of the available land on Earth and about 70 percent of the planet's freshwater for food production.

"These are challenges that we all need to engage in," said Curt Bergfors, a Swedish entrepreneur and philanthropist who is funding the initial prizes from his private assets.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World United Nations Germany Potsdam Stockholm Sweden Gas 2020 All From Billion Million

Recent Stories

UAE Central Bank&#039;s foreign currency balances ..

11 minutes ago

Govt deliberates on four new names for AGP

18 minutes ago

Seven students injured in roof collapse incident

8 minutes ago

Clerks of Irrigation Department arrested for takin ..

8 minutes ago

Coronavirus buffets Air France as 2019 profits div ..

5 minutes ago

Man commits suicide in Multan

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.