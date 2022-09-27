Swedish Maritime Administration Has No Information on Causes of Gas Leaks at Nord Stream

(@FahadShabbir)

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2022) The Swedish Maritime Administration does not have any information regarding the causes of leaks on the Nord Stream gas pipelines, the government body's representative told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Operator Nord Stream AG said on Monday that the pressure drop was recorded on both strings of the Nord Stream gas pipeline, adding that the causes are year to be established. The Swedish agency confirmed to Sputnik that gas leaks were recorded on the gas pipelines Nordstream 1 and Nordstream 2 in Swedish and Danish waters.

"The Swedish Maritime Administration has no information on the cause of the leaks. Our task in this situation is as follows: We are warning vessels in the vicinity and asking them to keep a safe distance of 5 nautical miles (about 9 km) from the sites. It is a well-measured safety zone," the watchdog said.

The Maritime Administration has also issued warnings for "aircraft with a safety altitude of 1,000 meters."