UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Swiss Banking Giant UBS Books Lower Profits In 2019

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 01:23 PM

Swiss banking giant UBS books lower profits in 2019

Swiss banking giant UBS said Tuesday its full-year profits fell last year, but that economic stimulus measures and easier monetary conditions "contributed to a strong performance in financial markets in the fourth quarter and are likely to prevail

Zurich, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :Swiss banking giant UBS said Tuesday its full-year profits fell last year, but that economic stimulus measures and easier monetary conditions "contributed to a strong performance in financial markets in the fourth quarter and are likely to prevail." "UBS delivered solid full-year 2019 results in mixed market conditions," with net profit falling five percent to $4.3 billion (3.8 billion Euros), the group said in a statement.

Pre-tax profit, adjusted for restructuring costs, slipped by 0.5 percent to $6.04 billion, but earnings before tax in the global wealth management division jumped by four percent to $3.4 billion.

In the fourth quarter alone, adjusted pre-tax profit soared by 153 percent to $1.2 billion, driven mainly by the wealth management and investment banking activities, UBS said.

"We finished a solid year with our best fourth-quarter adjusted profit before tax since 2010," said chief executive Sergio Ermotti.

In light of the fourth-quarter performance, UBS said it would pay shareholders an increased dividend of $0.73 per share for 2019 compared with $0.70 for 2018.

Separately, UBS announced it planned to sell a majority 51-percent stake in UBS Fondcenter, part of its asset management business, to Clearstream, a subsidiary of German stock exchange operator Deutsche Boerse.

"The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close in the second half of 2020," UBS said.

It said it expects to book a post-tax gain of "approximately $600 million" from the transaction.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Stock Exchange Business German 2018 2019 2020 Market From Share Best Billion Million

Recent Stories

Chicken demand increases in chilly weather

few seconds

Sufi Night to be held on January 25

3 minutes ago

Greta Thunberg tells Davos 'nothing has been done' ..

3 minutes ago

Inspector General of Police Sanaullah Abbasi calls ..

3 minutes ago

Signs of life at 'no-man's land' around Philippine ..

3 minutes ago

Over 1 in 2 (55%) Pakistanis opine that smoking is ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.