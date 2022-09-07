UrduPoint.com

Swiss Overheating Homes In Winter May Face Prison - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published September 07, 2022 | 01:40 AM

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) Swiss, who will overheat their homes to over 19 degrees Celsius (66.2 degrees Fahrenheit) this winter in violation of government directives in the event of gas shortages, will face fines and prison sentence of up to three years, Swiss economic department spokesman Markus Sporndli told the Blick newspaper on Tuesday.

"Violations of the country's law on supplies always constitute offenses or even crimes and should be prosecuted by cantons by default," Sporndli was quoted as saying by the media outlet.

In the event of an intentional violation of the principles, citizens may face a sentence of up to three years in prison, according to the newspaper. Even a negligent violation of these measures will be punishable by a fine, Blick reported.

In late August, the Swiss authorities said that in the event of gas shortages the temperature in rooms heated with gas must not exceed 19 degrees Celsius, according to a draft decree. Moreover, water can only be warmed up to 60 degrees Celsius, while the use of heaters or hot air tents will be prohibited. Saunas and pools must be also turned off.

Switzerland is expected to face the incredibly high risk of electricity and gas shortages. In late August, Werner Luginbuehl, the head of Swiss electricity commission ElCom, urged citizens to stock up on candles and firewood citing possible power outages in the coming winter. The Swiss government is expected to impose restrictions on energy consumption for the first time ever.

