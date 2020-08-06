UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Syed Fakhar Imam For Encouraging Implementation Of Seed Research On Fields

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 37 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 12:00 AM

Syed Fakhar Imam for encouraging implementation of seed research on fields

Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam on Wednesday stressed the need for encouraging the research in seeds and their practical implementation on the fields in order to benefit the growers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam on Wednesday stressed the need for encouraging the research in seeds and their practical implementation on the fields in order to benefit the growers.

The minister was talking to a delegation of Seed Association of Pakistan (SAP), which called on him here today.

He urged the need for ensuring the availability of adequate food for everyone to end hunger.

He was of the of view that there must be sustainability of seed quality, adding that vegetable breeding programme should be promoted in country.

He said that vegetable can enhance farm income and provide more profit to growers.

It may be recalled that Seed Association of Pakistan (SAP) is licensed by the Directorate General Trade Organizations (DGTO) under the Ministry of Commerce since 2010.

The SAP is also incorporated and registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) since 2010 and has nearly 200 member seed companies from across the four provinces of Pakistan.

The SAP also played a significant role in the Seed Amendment Act 2015 and Plant Breeders' Rights Act 2016.

The SAP members contribute nearly 80% of the total certified seed produced and major share of the imported seed in Pakistan.

Its members seed contribute locally about % cotton 95% ,wheat 95%, rice/paddy and imported) ,95% vegetables (imported),35% maize (local production).

The member seed companies have advanced Research & Development setups particularly for research on cotton seed. In most cases these R&D centers exceed Public Sector R&D.

AP is the sole legal stakeholder of the private seed industry.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Securities And Exchange Commission Of Pakistan (SECP) May 2016 2015 Commerce Cotton From Wheat Industry Share

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences to Albanian P ..

23 minutes ago

England v Pakistan 1st Test scoreboard

41 seconds ago

Pakistan cricket chief urges England to tour befor ..

43 seconds ago

Coronavirus speeds up big oil's shift to green

45 seconds ago

Ministry of Health hosts world’s first Phase III ..

1 hour ago

Massive Fire in UAE Market Taken Under Control, No ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.