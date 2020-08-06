Syed Fakhar Imam for encouraging implementation of seed research on fields

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam on Wednesday stressed the need for encouraging the research in seeds and their practical implementation on the fields in order to benefit the growers.

The minister was talking to a delegation of Seed Association of Pakistan (SAP), which called on him here today.

He urged the need for ensuring the availability of adequate food for everyone to end hunger.

He was of the of view that there must be sustainability of seed quality, adding that vegetable breeding programme should be promoted in country.

He said that vegetable can enhance farm income and provide more profit to growers.

It may be recalled that Seed Association of Pakistan (SAP) is licensed by the Directorate General Trade Organizations (DGTO) under the Ministry of Commerce since 2010.

The SAP is also incorporated and registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) since 2010 and has nearly 200 member seed companies from across the four provinces of Pakistan.

The SAP also played a significant role in the Seed Amendment Act 2015 and Plant Breeders' Rights Act 2016.

The SAP members contribute nearly 80% of the total certified seed produced and major share of the imported seed in Pakistan.

Its members seed contribute locally about % cotton 95% ,wheat 95%, rice/paddy and imported) ,95% vegetables (imported),35% maize (local production).

The member seed companies have advanced Research & Development setups particularly for research on cotton seed. In most cases these R&D centers exceed Public Sector R&D.

