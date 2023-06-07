Tehran Says Will Create Gas Hub in Persian Gulf, Involving Russia, Turkmenistan, Qatar

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2023) Iran plans to create a gas hub in the industrial region of Asaluyeh in the southern Iranian province of Bushehr, located on the coast of the Persian Gulf, with the participation of Russia, Turkmenistan and Qatar, Iranian Petroleum Minister Javad Owji said on Wednesday.

"(Iran,) with 33 trillion cubic meters of recoverable gas reserves, ranks second in the world in terms of reserves of this resource ... We are striving to turn the Persian Gulf and Asaluyeh into a gas hub, with the assistance of Russia, Turkmenistan and Qatar," Owji was quoted as saying by the ISNA news agency.