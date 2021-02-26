UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Texas Cold Snap Cuts State's Natural Gas Production Nearly In Half - US Energy Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 24 seconds ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 03:50 AM

Texas Cold Snap Cuts State's Natural Gas Production Nearly in Half - US Energy Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) Natural gas output in the state of Texas hit a daily low on February 17 following a week-long blast of Arctic cold, with production about 45 percent below levels a week earlier, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said.

"Natural gas production in Texas fell almost 45 percent from 21.3 Bcf/d [billion cubic feet per day] during the week ending February 13 to a daily low of 11.8 Bcf/d on Wednesday [February 17]," EIA said Thursday in a report based on data from the consulting firm IHS Markit.

The decline in natural gas production was mostly a result of freeze-offs, which occur when water and other liquids in the raw natural gas stream freeze at the wellhead or in gas gathering pipelines near production activities.

Unlike the relatively winterized natural gas production infrastructure in northern areas of the country, natural gas infrastructure, such as wellheads, gathering lines, and processing facilities in Texas are more susceptible to the effects of extremely cold weather, the report added.

After reaching a daily low on February 17, natural gas production in Texas began increasing as temperatures started to rise. Daily production reached an estimated 20.9 Bcf/d on February 24, only about 0.3 Bcf/d lower than the average in the week ending February 13, according to the report.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Weather Water February Gas From

Recent Stories

Pak Sweet Home announces to set-up a cadet college ..

3 hours ago

Lahore High Court orders EIA of Ravi Urban project ..

3 hours ago

US House Democrats Committed to Passing Minimum Wa ..

3 hours ago

Swiss orchestra's pandemic performances hit right ..

3 hours ago

EU extends sanctions over Belarus crackdown

3 hours ago

Maryam Safdar spreading hatred among people for po ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.