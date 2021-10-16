UrduPoint.com

Textile Exports Surge 27.41% To $4.42 Bn In Q1

Muhammad Irfan 10 minutes ago Sat 16th October 2021 | 09:05 PM

The exports of textile commodities witnessed an increase of 27.41 percent during the first quarter (Q1) of the current fiscal year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period of last year and went up by over 25 percent on year-on-year basis (YoY).

The textile exports were recorded at $4420.969 million in July-September (2021-221) against the exports of $3469.852 million in July-September (2010-21), showing growth of 27.41 percent, according to latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The textile commodities that contributed in trade growth included cotton yarn, exports of which increased from $170.475 million last year to $288.617 million during the current year, showing growth of 69.30 percent. Likewise, the exports of cotton cloth increased by 21.88 percent, from $457.060 to $557.080, cotton (carded or combed) by 100 percent to $1.473 from zero exports last year, yarn (other than cotton yarn) increased by 122.53 percent, from $5.584 million to $12.426 million whereas exports of knitwear increased by 32.97 percent, from $860.785 to $1144.5757.

In addition, the exports of bed wear increased to $131.719 million from $651.487, showing growth of 23.

30 percent, towels by 17.94 percent, from $204.608 million to $241.307 million, readymade garments by 22.77 percent, from $701.442 million to $861.180 million, art, silk and synthetic textile by 42.76 percent, from $75.615 million to $107.946 million, madeup articles (excluding bedwear and towels) by 14.38 percent, from 172.604 million t $197.427 million whereas the exports of all other textile materials increased by 30.17 percent, from $141.737 million to $184.503 million. The only commodities that witnessed negative growth in trade included raw cotton, exports of which decreased by 100 percent, from $0.271 million to zero exports and tents, canvas and Tarpulin, the exports of which decreased by 24.87 percent, from $28.184 million to $21.176 million. Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the textile exports increased by 25.01 percent during the month of September 2021 as compared to the same month of last year. The exports during September 2021 were recorded at $1487.292 million against the exports of $1189.734 million during September 2020. On month-on-month basis, the exports from the country witnessed increase of 4.14 percent during September 2021 when compared to the exports of $1462.554 million in August 2021. /395/

More Stories From Business

