The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gains 353 points to close at 34,158 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ):The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Tuesday turned around and witnessed bullish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 34,158.55 points as compared to 33,804.97 points on the last working day, with positive change of 353.58 points (1.05%).

A total of 247,798,639 shares were traded compared to the trade 261,966,059 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs10.488 billion as compared to Rs 7.279 billion during last trading day.

As many as 357 companies transacted shares in the Stock Market, out of which 182 recorded gain and 151 sustained losses whereas the share price of 24 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Hascol Petrol with a volume of 31,662,500 shares and price per share of Rs14.41,TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 15,999,500 with price per share of Rs 25.55 and Maple Leaf with a volume of 12,746,500 and price per share of Rs 26.17.

The Nestle PakistanXD recorded maximum increase of Rs116.25 per share, closing at Rs 7050, Wyeth Pak Ltd was runner up with the increase of Rs71.20 per share, closing at Rs1020.54.

The Unilever FoodsXD recorded maximum decrease of Rs 499 per share, closing at Rs 9100, whereas prices of Rafhan Maize decreased by Rs 299 per share closing at Rs 7100.