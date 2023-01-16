The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) approves 9 uplift schemes

UrduPoint.com

The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) Punjab approved nine development schemes of various sectors here on Monday, with an estimated cost of Rs. 13,208.888 million

These schemes were approved in the 40th PDWP meeting of current fiscal year 2022-23, which was presided over by Secretary Planning & Development Board Dr. Sohail Anwar.

The approved development schemes included afternoon school programme (upgradation of Primary schools) at the cost of Rs. 5,657.724 million, Revamping of data centre services with facility of high availability and backup of PFSA (revised) at the cost of Rs. 735.289 million, Revamping and upgradation of computerisation of Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC), Lahore (PC-II) at the cost of Rs. 18.200 million, Programme Implementation Unit of P&D Board (revised) at the cost of Rs.

804.993 million, Repair/ Rehabilitation of road from Sillanwali to Chak No. 58/Janubi via 119 Mor, 126/SB, district Sargodha (revised) at the cost of Rs. 1,328.735 million, Construction of M/R from Chak No. 152 TDA to Bahadar Gamon Sehol, district Layyah at the cost of Rs. 546.989 million, Rehabilitation/ repair of road from Zafarwal to Shakargarh, district Narowal (revised) at the cost of Rs. 1,256.653 million, Rehabilitation of road from 85 Jhal to Sillanwali, district Sargodha (revised) at the cost of Rs. 844.305 million and Rehabilitation/ Improvement of Chinot-Jhang Road in district Chinot at the cost of Rs. 2,016.000 million.

All the board members, provincial secretaries and other representatives of the relevant departments also attended the meeting.

