Pakistan's Total Liquid Foreign Reserves Stand $ 19.68 Billion
Faizan Hashmi Published September 11, 2025 | 09:35 PM
The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan slightly increased to $ 19,680.9 million at the beginning of September 2025 while the reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan also inched up to $ 14,336.3 million
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan slightly increased to $ 19,680.9 million at the beginning of September 2025 while the reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan also inched up to $ 14,336.3 million.
“During the week ended on 05-Sep-2025, SBP’s Fx reserves increased by US$ 34 million to US$ 14,336.
3 million,” the central bank reported on Thursday in its weekly statement on the position of liquid foreign reserves.
However, net foreign reserves held by the commercial banks decreased by $ 12.6 million to $ 5,344.6 million during the week, as shown in the reserves break up for the period under review.
Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country, in the previous week ended on August 29, 2025, were $ 19,659.5 million.
Among them the central bank held foreign reserves amounting to $ 14,302.5 million while the other $ 5,357 million were held by the commercial banks.
