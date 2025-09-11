Open Menu

Raast QR Code System To Drive Islamabad’s Cashless Economy Transition

Faizan Hashmi Published September 11, 2025 | 09:35 PM

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has stepped up its plan to make Islamabad Pakistan’s first cashless city by expanding the use of the State Bank of Pakistan’s Raast QR code system across markets, shopping malls, and public facilities

At a high-level meeting held at CDA Headquarters on Thursday, chaired by Member Administration and Estate Talat Mehmood on the direction of Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Ali Randhawa, officials reviewed the roadmap for rolling out digital payment solutions in the capital.

Representatives from commercial banks, the State Bank, and the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration also attended.

Officials revealed that the unified Raast QR code—already operational in weekly bazaars—will now be introduced in Class III markets, shopping centers, and commercial hubs in the next phase.

CDA Member Finance Tahir Naeem said: “Robust measures are being taken to ensure that a single Raast QR code is displayed for all types of transactions across Islamabad.”

To track implementation, a digital dashboard has been developed, integrating real-time data from banks.

The meeting also underscored the need for public awareness campaigns to educate citizens and traders about using Raast for secure and transparent payments.

CDA officials stressed that Raast is at the core of the city’s transition to cashless transactions, making payments faster, safer, and more efficient.

Member Admin and Estate Talat Mehmood highlighted that CDA is acting as a facilitator between banks, traders, and residents through a steering committee comprising CDA, MCI, ICT, and banks.

“Our ultimate aim is to position Islamabad as a model digitized city powered by Raast,” he said.

