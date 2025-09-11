Car sales soar 40% and production jumps 101% in first two months of FY2025-26

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) The sale and production of cars in the country witnessed an increase of 40.06 and 100.93 percent respectively during the first two months of the current financial year 2025-26 as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

During the July-August 2025-26, as many as 17,192 cars were sold against the sale of 12,274 units while the production of cars increased from 11,171 units to 22,446 units, showing growth of 40.06 and 100.93 percent respectively, said Pakistan automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA) on Thursday.

Among cars, Toyota Corolla and Toyota Yaris cars sale also grew by 86.11 percent from 2,671 units to 4,971 units while the sale of Honda cars witnessed a nominal decline of 1.12 percent from 1,863 units during last year to 1,842 units during current year.

Suzuki Swift sales went up from 1,061 units to 1,995 units, showing an increase of 88.03 percent whereas the sale of Hyundai Elantra increased to 286 units from 103 units.

The sale of Hyundai Sonata also surged by 27.83 percent from 97 units to 124 units during the months under review whereas the sale of Suzuki Cultus increased to 736 units from 227 units.

The sale of Suzuki Alto increase to 6,520 units from 4,892 during last year, the PAMA added.

Meanwhile, 65 units of the newly launched Dewan Honri-VE electric vehicle were sold in July-August 2025.

On the other hand, the production of Honda cars went up by 17.61 percent from 1,817 units to 2,137 units during the months under review whereas the production of Toyota Corolla and Toyota Yaris cars also increased by 56.66 percent from 3,254 units to 5,098 units, the PAMA revealed.

The production of Suzuki Swift also rose from 1,245 units to 2,239 units, showing increase of 79.83 percent whereas the production of Hyundai Elantra increased to 286 units from 103 units.

The production of Hyundai Sonata also increased from 97 units to 226 units during the months under view while the production of Suzuki Cultus increased to 699 units during the months under review from 194 units.

The production of Suzuki Alto also rose from 3,442 units last year to 11,046 units, witnessing increase of 220.19 percent, the data added.

Meanwhile, 45 units of the newly launched Dewan Honri-VE electric vehicle were manufactured in July-August 2025.