SAPM Haroon assures maximum facilitation to boost cement, clinker exports

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan on Thursday chaired a meeting of the Task Force on enhancing cement and clinker exports, reaffirming the government resolve to extend maximum facilitation to exporters in achieving the set goals.

He apprised the participants that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was working tirelessly to make Pakistan’s exporters more competitive in the global market, a news release said.

The meeting was attended by Prime Minister’s Coordinator Rana Ehsan Afzal, Arif Habib, representatives of Port Qasim Authority, Karachi Port Trust (KPT), State Bank of Pakistan, Board of Investment, Gwadar Port Authority and senior government officials.

The committee briefed the meeting on its progress and ongoing initiatives.

Haroon Akhtar Khan two additional multi-purpose berths at Port Qasim would be completed soon, and sought a clear timeline for their establishment.

The Chairman of Port Qasim Authority informed that a proposal has already been submitted to the PQA Board for approval of 30,000 metric tons of additional storage capacity.

He also assured that repair of existing storage facilities would be completed by December 2025.

The Chairman KPT apprised that berths numbered 10 to 17 would be completed by April 2026.

Haroon Akhtar directed the State Bank of Pakistan to coordinate with Pakistan’s Ambassador in Dhaka to obtain a list of Bangladeshi cement importers.

He emphasized that this list would facilitate Letters of Credit for Pakistani banks operating in Bangladesh and enhance competitiveness of Pakistani cement.

To further streamline operations, the SAPM constituted a sub-working group comprising representatives from the Ministry of Railways, Ministry of Maritime Affairs, KPT, and Arif Habib.

The group would identify land near Karachi Northern Bypass for establishing truck marshalling yards.

He underscored that the establishment of these truck marshalling yards will help reduce both time and cost for cement transportation.