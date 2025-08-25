Ahsan Iqbal launches “Pakistan One” to empower youth, boost global competitiveness

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, Prof. Ahsan Iqbal on Monday launched “Pakistan One – National Business Plan Competition for Export Excellence,” calling it as a national initiative to harness creativity, intelligence, and courage of Pakistan’s youth.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, he highlighted that the initiative aimed at to channel the potential of young people into practical innovation and development so that they can help Pakistan achieve a prominent position on the global stage, said a news release.

He said that the “Pakistan One” national business plan competition will promote self-employment among the youth and will include participants from every province, region from both rural and urban sectors.

Ahsan Iqbal emphasized that Pakistan must move from a job-seeking economy to a job-creating economy. Only by embracing industrialization, innovation, and technology can a country progress, as evidenced by the nations that the world considers developed today.

The minister noted that Pakistan’s exports have remained between $27 billion and $32 billion for several years, with textiles alone accounting for $17.9 billion.

However, IT and software services are growing at an annual rate of 15–20 percent, and IT exports could exceed $20 billion by 2030. Agri-tech and food processing can become a source of value-added exports, while renewable energy and sustainable manufacturing can secure Pakistan a place in environmentally conscious global markets, he added.

Pakistan’s strategic location offers a unique opportunity to connect South Asia, Central Asia, and the middle East, creating unmatched prospects for regional trade, he said.

The minister said that through e-Pakistan, new systems are being developed in FinTech, AgriTech, and GreenTech. However, investment in digital skills and innovation will make the youth population the engine of economic growth, he noted.

He concluded that the aim is to build a Pakistan that becomes a symbol of progress, innovation, and global confidence.

The Pakistan One initiative is envisioned as more than just a competition; it is a nationwide movement to empower youth and initiate innovation.

Over the course of the URAAN five-year plan, the program is set to engage more than 10,000 aspiring entrepreneurs from every province and region, collecting and rigorously vetting over 1,000 business plans to identify the most promising ventures.

From this pipeline, at least 500 innovative business ideas will be shaped into scalable projects, supported through mentorship, training, and exposure to global best practices.

To accelerate this journey, the initiative will also award a record Rs 5 million Grand prize, giving young visionaries the resources and confidence to transform their ideas into globally competitive start-ups.

Moreover, it is a flagship national business plan competition built to spark the country's new wave of revolutionary founders. With mentorship from top business schools, guidance from industry leaders, and exposure to global best practices, Pakistan One gives young visionaries the edge they need to sharpen their strategies, scale their start-ups, and compete with the best in the world.