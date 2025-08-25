Business community ready for strengthening national economy: S.M. Tanveer

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) United Business Group (UBG) Patron-in-Chief S.M. Tanveer has said that business community will support government to strengthen national economy in addition to enhancing exports up to US$ 100 billion per annum.

He was addressing a function organized by Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FWCCI) in connection with Independence Day and Marka-e-Haq.

He said that Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) is fully determined to support government for improving economic activities in the country.

He applauded the role of Pak armed forces particularly in recent India-Pakistan conflict and said that Pakistan is very rich in mineral resources. Its exports could be enhanced up to at least US Dollar 100 billion in the first instance with potential to grow further, he added.

He appreciated Rubina Amjad, founder President FWCCI, for a very constructive role in enhancing economic activities and stabilizing national kitty.

He proposed that through all (38) divisions of Pakistan and by boosting regional economies, Pakistan economy may get high boost.

Mian Muhammad Adrees former President FPCCI & FCCI and UBG Leader said that FWCCI Management should work hard to transform Faisalabad into real textile hub.

He appreciated the role of Pak armed forces to improve image of Pakistan at world arena.

Qurrat-ul-Ain Vice President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) also spoke on the occasion and said that with her hard work, personal resources, time and links, FWCCI has achieved excellence in objective and oriented performance.

Later, shields were distributed among the dignitaries while FWCCI President Rubina Amjad, Shahida Aftab, Christina Peter SVP, Mammona Imran Vice President, Sobia Aqeel Chairperson Training & Export Development, Executive Committee members and others were also present in the function.