Business Community Ready For Strengthening National Economy: S.M. Tanveer
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 25, 2025 | 11:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) United Business Group (UBG) Patron-in-Chief S.M. Tanveer has said that business community will support government to strengthen national economy in addition to enhancing exports up to US$ 100 billion per annum.
He was addressing a function organized by Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FWCCI) in connection with Independence Day and Marka-e-Haq.
He said that Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) is fully determined to support government for improving economic activities in the country.
He applauded the role of Pak armed forces particularly in recent India-Pakistan conflict and said that Pakistan is very rich in mineral resources. Its exports could be enhanced up to at least US Dollar 100 billion in the first instance with potential to grow further, he added.
He appreciated Rubina Amjad, founder President FWCCI, for a very constructive role in enhancing economic activities and stabilizing national kitty.
He proposed that through all (38) divisions of Pakistan and by boosting regional economies, Pakistan economy may get high boost.
Mian Muhammad Adrees former President FPCCI & FCCI and UBG Leader said that FWCCI Management should work hard to transform Faisalabad into real textile hub.
He appreciated the role of Pak armed forces to improve image of Pakistan at world arena.
Qurrat-ul-Ain Vice President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) also spoke on the occasion and said that with her hard work, personal resources, time and links, FWCCI has achieved excellence in objective and oriented performance.
Later, shields were distributed among the dignitaries while FWCCI President Rubina Amjad, Shahida Aftab, Christina Peter SVP, Mammona Imran Vice President, Sobia Aqeel Chairperson Training & Export Development, Executive Committee members and others were also present in the function.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..
UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025
More Stories From Business
-
Business community ready for strengthening national economy: S.M. Tanveer31 seconds ago
-
Vigorous efforts to be made to help flood affectees: Mian Javed Iqbal30 minutes ago
-
FCCI delegation proceeds to Japan30 minutes ago
-
Qaisar Guccha to work as acting president FCCI31 minutes ago
-
WASA directed to redress public complaints on priority basis3 hours ago
-
NA Committee on Privatization expresses concerns over the privatization of Utility Stores3 hours ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal launches “Pakistan One” to empower youth, boost global competitiveness3 hours ago
-
Director Livestock directs for stronger feed planning, breeding and resource utilization3 hours ago
-
FIEDMC inaugurates new building3 hours ago
-
KPRA team visits ATH for tax compliance4 hours ago
-
Family Support and Mediation Complex to be set up in Faisalabad4 hours ago
-
Economic Partnership with Malaysia Priority for ICCI: Nasir Mansoor5 hours ago