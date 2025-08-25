Vigorous Efforts To Be Made To Help Flood Affectees: Mian Javed Iqbal
Faizan Hashmi Published August 25, 2025 | 10:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) Patron-in-Chief Flood Relief Committee of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Mian Javed Iqbal said that vigorous and organized efforts would be made to help flood affectees by motivating and involving the business community.
Addressing a meeting of the 15-members flood relief committee, he said that in first phase efforts would be made to collect maximum funds while in second phase decisions would be taken in consultation with the donors to spend this amount in an effective and transparent manner. He said that local philanthropists have already pledged to donate and hopefully more funds would be collected to mitigate the sufferings of the flood affectees.
The meeting expressed satisfaction over the achievement of the Flood Relief Committee and decided to expand it by adding new members.
After deliberations, the meeting decided to add former President Atif Munir Sheikh, former Senior Vice President Dr Sajjad Arshad, Hajji Muhammad Aslam Bhalli, Abdullah Qadri, Kashif Zia, Bao Akram, Arif Ihsan Malik, Mian Asif Aslam, Muhammad Asim of Medicine Market, Tahir Tayyab of Yarn Merchant Association, Sheikh Muhammad Asif of Grey Cloth and Qayyum Paracha in the said committee.
Mian Javed Iqbal said that FCCI is the first chamber that has made efforts to collect donations for the displaced persons.
Qaiser Shams Guccha Senior Vice President, former President Rana Sikandar Azam, Haji Muhammad Abid, Chaudhry Talat Mehmood, Rehan Ashfaq, Aamir Nisar, Waheed Khaliq Ramay and Shahid Majeed were also present in the meeting.
