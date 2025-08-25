Open Menu

Qaisar Guccha To Work As Acting President FCCI

Umer Jamshaid Published August 25, 2025 | 10:30 PM

Qaisar Guccha to work as acting president FCCI

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Rehan Naseem Bharara has proceeded to Japan as a head of 12-members trade delegation.

During his absence Qaisar Shams Guccha, Senior Vice President will perform the duties as Acting President FCCI, said FCCI spokesman.

