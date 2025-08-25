Open Menu

FCCI Delegation Proceeds To Japan

Sumaira FH Published August 25, 2025 | 10:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) A 12-members trade delegation headed by President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Rehan Naseem Bharara has proceeded to Japan on a 10 days visit.

FCCI spokesman said that the delegation would have meetings with industrial and commercial giants in addition to visiting the offices of Japan External Trade Organization and Japan Textile Importers Association.

The delegation will also interact with the potential investors to encourage them to launch joint ventures particularly in import substitution sectors in Faisalabad, he added.

In his brief message President FCCI has said that he would try his optimum best to make this visit fruitful and result oriented.

