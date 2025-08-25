WASA directed to redress public complaints on priority basis

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director (MD) Sohail Qadir Cheema has directed WASA officials to resolve pubic complaints related to sewerage and water supply on a priority basis.

During a meeting, he said that WASA free helpline 1334 is operational 24/7 for immediate registration of public grievances and the same would be addressed within prescribed time frame. He said that drainage operations were completed in minimum possible time through round-the-clock efforts of WASA operations staff during current monsoon season. De-watering sets, sucker machines and other equipment had been kept fully functional to ensure immediate clearance of rainwater especially from major roads and important sites in the city, he added.

He said that public complaints were responded immediately and special measures were taken by utilizing all available resources for their speedy redressal.

He said that WASA system works through an integrated and organized mechanism under which every complaint must be resolved within the stipulated time. In this connection, WASA staff was working with full spirit and commitment to ensure service delivery, he added.

He appealed to the citizens to refrain from throwing solid waste, debris, plastic bottles, shopping bags and other items in sewerage lines, drainage Nullahs and main channels because such practice causes blockage which leads to severe sewerage problems especially during rainy season.