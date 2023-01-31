UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Markets Open Higher

Muhammad Irfan Published January 31, 2023 | 05:48 PM

Tokyo markets open higher

Tokyo stocks opened slightly higher on Tuesday led by a weak yen after Wall Street finished lower due to investor caution ahead of key central bank announcements

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ):Tokyo stocks opened slightly higher on Tuesday led by a weak yen after Wall Street finished lower due to investor caution ahead of key central bank announcements.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.06 percent, or 15.78 points, at 27,449.18 in early trade, while the broader Topix index added 0.30 percent, or 5.95 points, to 1,988.35.

The dollar stood at 130.40 yen, against 130.43 yen on Monday in New York.

"Stocks in Japan were seen starting nearly flat due to a mix of negative and positive factors -- Wall Street falls and a weakening yen," Monex senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama said in a note.

On Monday, Wall Street kicked off an eventful week on a downcast note, with investors retreating in anticipation of several major central bank announcements, including a rate decision by the Federal Reserve.

Spanish consumer prices also unexpectedly surged, "a big red flag that the rest of the eurozone might show inflation is already proving to be stickier than what the market was expecting", said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.

Among major shares in Tokyo, Nissan jumped 2.35 percent to 464.6 yen a day after the Japanese automaker and its French partner Renault unveiled a deal rebalancing their decades-old alliance.

Renault will reduce its stake from 43.4 percent to 15 percent, the same size as Nissan's stake in its French counterpart, in what the firms said would produce "a balanced governance".

SoftBank Group was down 0.40 percent to 6,139 yen, Sony Group added 1.59 percent to 11,785 yen and Toyota added 0.36 percent to 1,909 yen.

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing gave up 0.72 percent to 78,160 yen.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dollar Bank Tokyo Same Alliance New York Japan Stocks Market From Nissan Toyota Renault

Recent Stories

Babar Azam vows to notch maiden century in HBL PSL

Babar Azam vows to notch maiden century in HBL PSL

9 minutes ago
 NAHE holds 'Leadership & Management' training for ..

NAHE holds 'Leadership & Management' training for HEC officers

19 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz calls for enhanced efforts to address c ..

PM Shehbaz calls for enhanced efforts to address climate change

51 minutes ago
 Intermediate 2nd Annual results on Feb 4

Intermediate 2nd Annual results on Feb 4

12 minutes ago
 Rupee gains Rs 1.75 against dollar

Rupee gains Rs 1.75 against dollar

12 minutes ago
 Mickey Arthur to join Pakistan team as director

Mickey Arthur to join Pakistan team as director

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.