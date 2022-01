Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :Tokyo shares closed lower on Friday, weighed down by US futures losses, as investors await a corporate earnings season that kicks off next week.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 fell 0.90 percent or 250.67 points to end at 27,522.26, while the broader Topix index shed 0.59 percent or 11.35 points to 1,927.18.