Tokyo, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Tokyo shares closed lower Wednesday on continued worries about coronavirus infections with investors also eyeing corporate earnings reports.

The Nikkei 225 index closed down 0.21 percent or 57.75 points at 27,584.08, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.50 percent or 9.71 points to end at 1,921.43.

