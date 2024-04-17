Open Menu

Tokyo Stocks Open Higher

Umer Jamshaid Published April 17, 2024 | 06:16 PM

Tokyo stocks open higher

Tokyo stocks opened higher on Wednesday after falls in the previous two sessions and Wall Street ended little changed

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Tokyo stocks opened higher on Wednesday after falls in the previous two sessions and Wall Street ended little changed.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.25 percent, or 97.81 points, to 38,569.01, while the broader Topix index was up 0.17 percent, or 4.53 points, to 2,701.64.

"In a trading that lacks a sense of direction, some investors may try" to buy shares after the Tokyo market fell for the two consecutive trading days, Matsui Securities said.

"With a dearth of fresh market-moving events to prompt active buying, momentum for upward movement could be limited," it added.

Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up 0.2 percent at 37,798.97, while the broad-based S&P 500 fell 0.

2 percent and the tech-rich Nasdaq slipped 0.1 percent.

The Dollar fetched 154.61 Yen in early Asian trade, against 154.72 yen in New York.

Among major shares, Kawasaki Heavy Industries was up 4.41 percent at 4,879 yen, real estate firm Mitsui Fudosan was up 2.96 percent at 1,669.5 yen, while Astellas Pharma was up 1.27 percent at 1,470 yen.

Sony Group was down 2.24 percent at 12,645 yen. Toyota was off 0.71 percent at 3,623 yen.

Japan booked a trade surplus of 366.5 billion yen ($2.37 billion), the first surplus in the past three months due to a decline in imports of liquified petroleum gas, data released 10 minutes before the opening bell by the finance ministry showed.

The data did not prompt strong market reactions.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dollar Kawasaki Tokyo Buy New York Japan Turkish Lira May Stocks Gas Market Toyota Asia Dow Jones Billion

Recent Stories

Rs 770.9m fine imposed on 7,364 power pilferers

Rs 770.9m fine imposed on 7,364 power pilferers

1 minute ago
 World's largest Chinese telescope spots over 900 r ..

World's largest Chinese telescope spots over 900 rotating neutron stars

1 minute ago
 PDMA issues flood alert due to melting of glaciers ..

PDMA issues flood alert due to melting of glaciers in KP

1 minute ago
 New ambassadors present credentials to Turkish Pre ..

New ambassadors present credentials to Turkish President Erdogan

1 minute ago
 CPO orders cops to redress public complaints

CPO orders cops to redress public complaints

1 minute ago
 Evans returns after relegated Rotherham sack manag ..

Evans returns after relegated Rotherham sack manager Richardson

1 minute ago
Security measures tightens in Sukkur

Security measures tightens in Sukkur

1 minute ago
 Papers of Inter (1st annual) Exams rescheduled

Papers of Inter (1st annual) Exams rescheduled

5 minutes ago
 Police claim to arrest culprit involve in kidnap, ..

Police claim to arrest culprit involve in kidnap, killing girl

5 minutes ago
 Lightning strikes, roofs collapsing claim 8 lives, ..

Lightning strikes, roofs collapsing claim 8 lives, 9 injured in Balochistan: Rin ..

5 minutes ago
 Couple given 'USA Peace Ambassador' award

Couple given 'USA Peace Ambassador' award

56 seconds ago
 CM takes notice of woman's rape during robbery

CM takes notice of woman's rape during robbery

57 seconds ago

More Stories From Business