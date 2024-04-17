Tokyo Stocks Open Higher
Umer Jamshaid Published April 17, 2024 | 06:16 PM
Tokyo stocks opened higher on Wednesday after falls in the previous two sessions and Wall Street ended little changed
Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Tokyo stocks opened higher on Wednesday after falls in the previous two sessions and Wall Street ended little changed.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.25 percent, or 97.81 points, to 38,569.01, while the broader Topix index was up 0.17 percent, or 4.53 points, to 2,701.64.
"In a trading that lacks a sense of direction, some investors may try" to buy shares after the Tokyo market fell for the two consecutive trading days, Matsui Securities said.
"With a dearth of fresh market-moving events to prompt active buying, momentum for upward movement could be limited," it added.
Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up 0.2 percent at 37,798.97, while the broad-based S&P 500 fell 0.
2 percent and the tech-rich Nasdaq slipped 0.1 percent.
The Dollar fetched 154.61 Yen in early Asian trade, against 154.72 yen in New York.
Among major shares, Kawasaki Heavy Industries was up 4.41 percent at 4,879 yen, real estate firm Mitsui Fudosan was up 2.96 percent at 1,669.5 yen, while Astellas Pharma was up 1.27 percent at 1,470 yen.
Sony Group was down 2.24 percent at 12,645 yen. Toyota was off 0.71 percent at 3,623 yen.
Japan booked a trade surplus of 366.5 billion yen ($2.37 billion), the first surplus in the past three months due to a decline in imports of liquified petroleum gas, data released 10 minutes before the opening bell by the finance ministry showed.
The data did not prompt strong market reactions.
Recent Stories
Rs 770.9m fine imposed on 7,364 power pilferers
World's largest Chinese telescope spots over 900 rotating neutron stars
PDMA issues flood alert due to melting of glaciers in KP
New ambassadors present credentials to Turkish President Erdogan
CPO orders cops to redress public complaints
Evans returns after relegated Rotherham sack manager Richardson
Security measures tightens in Sukkur
Papers of Inter (1st annual) Exams rescheduled
Police claim to arrest culprit involve in kidnap, killing girl
Lightning strikes, roofs collapsing claim 8 lives, 9 injured in Balochistan: Rin ..
Couple given 'USA Peace Ambassador' award
CM takes notice of woman's rape during robbery
More Stories From Business
-
Rs 770.9m fine imposed on 7,364 power pilferers1 minute ago
-
PSX issues ESG Primer for listed companies21 minutes ago
-
Rupee sheds 10 paisa against dollar27 minutes ago
-
Federal cabinet decides to write letter to provinces to enhance wheat procurement targets1 hour ago
-
PSX loses 150 more points1 hour ago
-
GCT directed to utilize equipment, labs for productive purposes1 hour ago
-
GIKI, Dawlance agree to boost collaboration, exchange expertise27 minutes ago
-
European stock markets rebound after heavy losses27 minutes ago
-
Gold rates up by Rs 2,200 to Rs 251,900 per tola2 hours ago
-
Saudi prince visit to fortify bilateral ties: Meher Kashif3 hours ago
-
UK inflation slows less than expected10 minutes ago
-
KPT shipping movements report4 hours ago