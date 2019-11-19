Tokyo stocks open lower 19 November 2019

(@imziishan)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :Tokyo stocks opened lower on Tuesday as investors warily watched the latest developments in the US-China trade row, with few other fresh market-moving events.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.21 percent or 48.44 points at 23,368.32 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was down 0.18 percent or 3.00 points at 1,697.72.