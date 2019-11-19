UrduPoint.com
Tokyo Stocks Open Lower 19 November 2019

19th November 2019

Tokyo stocks open lower 19 November 2019

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :Tokyo stocks opened lower on Tuesday as investors warily watched the latest developments in the US-China trade row, with few other fresh market-moving events.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.21 percent or 48.44 points at 23,368.32 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was down 0.18 percent or 3.00 points at 1,697.72.

