Toyota to pay $180 mln to settle US emissions violations: govt

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Toyota will pay $180 million to settle charges it failed to comply with rules mandating auto companies report problems with vehicle emissions to authorities, the US Department of Justice said on Thursday.

"Toyota pays the price for its misconduct with a $180 million civil penalty and agreement to injunctive relief to ensure that its violations will not be repeated," Assistant Attorney General Jeffrey Bossert Clark said in a statement.