Traders' Community Holds Cleanliness Awareness Walk

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 01:15 PM

Traders' community holds cleanliness awareness walk

The traders' community on Wednesday held a walk to raise awareness among people about cleanliness in Hall Tehsil of Dir Lower

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :The traders' community on Wednesday held a walk to raise awareness among people about cleanliness in Hall Tehsil of Dir Lower.

The walk titled 'clean and green Tehsil Hall' was held as part of ten-day cleanliness campaign which was continuing in the district in line with directives of the provincial government.

A large number of people from across the society participated in the walk, carrying placards and banners to promote cleanliness and hygiene.

Addressing the participants at the end of the walk, the speakers said it was a collective responsibility to keep our houses and surroundings clean.

They urged the masses to keep their environment clean by dumping the garbage on designated sites.

According to the administration, the TMA staff was actively engaged while utilizing machinery to remove garbage from Bazaar and adjoining areas.

