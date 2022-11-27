Transport equipment exports witness 62.25 percent increase: PBS

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2022 ) :Transport equipment exports during the first four months of fiscal year of 2022-23 increased by 62.25 percent as compared to the exports of the commodity during the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July 22-Oct 22, Transport equipment worth US$ 4,407,000 were exported as compared to the exports of US $ 2,716,000, during the same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Other electrical machinery increased by 62.

73 percent, worth US$ 16,523,000 as compared to exports of US$ 10,154,000 during the same period, last year.

Meanwhile, Electric fans also increased by 25.75 percent as the exports recorded during the current fiscal year were US$ 8,865,000 as compared to the exports during the same period of last year which were US$ 7,050,000.

During the period under review, Engineering goods exports increased by 23.63 percent, worth US$ 85,816,000 in current fiscal year, as compared to the exports of US$ 69,412,000 during the same period of last year.