Transport group imports reduced by 42.51 per cent

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The imports of Transport group, during ten months of current financial year, were reduced by 42.35 per cent as compared to the corresponding period of the last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :The imports of Transport group, during ten months of current financial year, were reduced by 42.35 per cent as compared to the corresponding period of the last year.

According to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the imports of transport group came down from US$ 2,287,818 thousand in ten months of last financial year to US$ 1,318,911 of the same period of current financial year.

During the period, imports of road Motor Veh. (Build Unit, CKD/SKD) reduced by 46.24 percent worth $1,061,073 thousand as compared to the imports valuing $1,973,594 thousand of same period of last year, it added.

Meanwhile, Completely Built Units (CBU) imports decreased by 55.89 percent worth $150,617 thousand as compared the imports of valuing $ 341,436 thousand of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period under review, the imports of buses, trucks and other heavy vehicles also came down by 40.49 percent, valuing $74,227 thousand import as compared the imports worth $124,722 thousand of same period of last year.

During the said period of current fiscal year, the imports of motor cars reduced by 64.58 percent, valuing $75,574 thousand imported as compared the imports worth $213,372 thousand of the corresponding period of last year.

Meanwhile, motorcycle imports also came down by 75.58 percent, valuing $816 thousand imported as compared to the imports worth $3,342 thousand of same period of last year.

/395