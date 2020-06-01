UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Transport Group Imports Reduced By 42.51 Per Cent

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 08:20 PM

Transport group imports reduced by 42.51 per cent

The imports of Transport group, during ten months of current financial year, were reduced by 42.35 per cent as compared to the corresponding period of the last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :The imports of Transport group, during ten months of current financial year, were reduced by 42.35 per cent as compared to the corresponding period of the last year.

According to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the imports of transport group came down from US$ 2,287,818 thousand in ten months of last financial year to US$ 1,318,911 of the same period of current financial year.

During the period, imports of road Motor Veh. (Build Unit, CKD/SKD) reduced by 46.24 percent worth $1,061,073 thousand as compared to the imports valuing $1,973,594 thousand of same period of last year, it added.

Meanwhile, Completely Built Units (CBU) imports decreased by 55.89 percent worth $150,617 thousand as compared the imports of valuing $ 341,436 thousand of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period under review, the imports of buses, trucks and other heavy vehicles also came down by 40.49 percent, valuing $74,227 thousand import as compared the imports worth $124,722 thousand of same period of last year.

During the said period of current fiscal year, the imports of motor cars reduced by 64.58 percent, valuing $75,574 thousand imported as compared the imports worth $213,372 thousand of the corresponding period of last year.

Meanwhile, motorcycle imports also came down by 75.58 percent, valuing $816 thousand imported as compared to the imports worth $3,342 thousand of same period of last year.

/395

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Import Vehicles Road Same From

Recent Stories

Abdullah Gul condemns desecration of shrines of Ha ..

4 minutes ago

Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry president h ..

4 minutes ago

Greece Seeks 32Bln Euros in Crisis Funding From EU ..

4 minutes ago

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Syria Rises by 1 to 12 ..

4 minutes ago

COVID-19 Tally in Belarus Surpasses 43,400, Death ..

10 minutes ago

US Armed Forces Approaching 10,000 Reported Novel ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.