Turkey Expects Inflation to Decrease From May - Finance Minister

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2022) Turkish Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati said on Friday that he expects inflation to start decreasing from May.

Inflation in Turkey rose by 13.58 percent in December, reaching 36.08 percent in 2021.

"Although inflation peaked in January, it will decline in May due to global events and lower food and energy prices. Looking forward to single digits in June," the minister said, as quoted by Hurriyet.