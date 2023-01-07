Turkey in Talks With Russia on Gas Payments Delay After Energy Price Shock

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2023) Turkey is negotiating a delay in payments for natural gas imports from Russia, Energy Minister Fatih Donmez told Turkish media on Friday.

"We are discussing a host of issues at the moment, including the delay. A secure and uninterrupted flow of supplies is our top priority," Donmez told Haberturk news channel.

The minister of energy and natural resources said Turkey never had problems with Russia, its top gas supplier. Turkey relies on Russian gas for some 44% of consumption.

Donmez reportedly proposed last year deferring some payments to 2024 as Turkey struggled to cushion the impact of soaring global energy prices on its economy.

Donmez also said in November that Turkey was partially paying for Russian gas in rubles after Russia announced a shift to payments in national currencies in response to financial curbs imposed on it by the West.