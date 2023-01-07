UrduPoint.com

Turkey In Talks With Russia On Gas Payments Delay After Energy Price Shock

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 07, 2023 | 02:00 AM

Turkey in Talks With Russia on Gas Payments Delay After Energy Price Shock

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2023) Turkey is negotiating a delay in payments for natural gas imports from Russia, Energy Minister Fatih Donmez told Turkish media on Friday.

"We are discussing a host of issues at the moment, including the delay. A secure and uninterrupted flow of supplies is our top priority," Donmez told Haberturk news channel.

The minister of energy and natural resources said Turkey never had problems with Russia, its top gas supplier. Turkey relies on Russian gas for some 44% of consumption.

Donmez reportedly proposed last year deferring some payments to 2024 as Turkey struggled to cushion the impact of soaring global energy prices on its economy.

Donmez also said in November that Turkey was partially paying for Russian gas in rubles after Russia announced a shift to payments in national currencies in response to financial curbs imposed on it by the West.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Turkey November Gas Media From Top

Recent Stories

Iraq 0-0 Oman in Arabian Gulf Cup&#039;s opener

Iraq 0-0 Oman in Arabian Gulf Cup&#039;s opener

1 hour ago
 Arab bourses&#039; market cap hit $4 trillion by e ..

Arab bourses&#039; market cap hit $4 trillion by end of 2022: Arab Monetary Fund

2 hours ago
 Granerud claims Four Hills ski jumping title

Granerud claims Four Hills ski jumping title

2 hours ago
 US services activity shrinks for first time since ..

US services activity shrinks for first time since May 2020

2 hours ago
 UN Has Not Observed Major Fighting Since Putin Cea ..

UN Has Not Observed Major Fighting Since Putin Ceasefire Order - Spokesperson

2 hours ago
 White House Says Has Vehicles to Communicate With ..

White House Says Has Vehicles to Communicate With Congress, Sees No Risks to US ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.