(@FahadShabbir)

Borsa Istanbul's Managing Director Hakan Atilla has resigned, a statement said on Monday.The board of directors has accepted the resignation and the decision was notified to the Capital Markets Board (SPK)

ANKARA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Borsa Istanbul's Managing Director Hakan Atilla has resigned, a statement said on Monday.The board of directors has accepted the resignation and the decision was notified to the Capital Markets Board (SPK).

Atilla returned to Turkey in July 2019 after serving a US prison sentence for allegedly violating American sanctions on Iran -- charges he maintained he was innocent of.He was appointed managing director of Borsa Istanbul in October 2019.