UrduPoint.com

Turkey's Tourism Revenue Reached Record $46Bln In 2022 - Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published January 31, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Turkey's Tourism Revenue Reached Record $46Bln in 2022 - Minister

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2023) Turkey's tourism revenues in 2022 hit a record of more than $46 billion, and the authorities are expecting a new record of $56 billion in 2023, Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy said on Tuesday.

"We set a record for tourism revenues for 2022 at over $46 billion. We have recovered from the pandemic better than other countries," Ersoy said at a briefing broadcast on his Twitter feed.

The minister added that in 2023, the Turkish authorities are expecting to set a new record of $56 billion in tourism revenues.

"Our goal is to bring tourism revenues to $100 billion by 2028, and the number of tourists to 90 million," Ersoy said.

According to data revealed on Tuesday by the Turkish Statistical Institute, Turkey's tourism revenues increased by 53.4% in 2022 year-on-year against the background of the easing of the COVID-19 pandemic. The agency's data also showed that over 51.3 million visitors exited the country in 2022, of which more than 7 million were Turkish nationals permanently living abroad.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Turkey Twitter From Billion Million

Recent Stories

PM Shehbaz calls for enhanced efforts to address c ..

PM Shehbaz calls for enhanced efforts to address climate change

20 minutes ago
 Mickey Arthur to join Pakistan team as director

Mickey Arthur to join Pakistan team as director

36 minutes ago
 First auction of Treasury Bonds for 2023 continues ..

First auction of Treasury Bonds for 2023 continues to achieve exceptional result ..

1 hour ago
 Sunny Leone gets injure on set of upcoming film Qu ..

Sunny Leone gets injure on set of upcoming film Quotation Gang

2 hours ago
 Court set Feb 7 to indict Imran Khan in Thoshakhan ..

Court set Feb 7 to indict Imran Khan in Thoshakhana reference

3 hours ago
 ECP declares Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain as PML-Q pr ..

ECP declares Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain as PML-Q president

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.