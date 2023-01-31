ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2023) Turkey's tourism revenues in 2022 hit a record of more than $46 billion, and the authorities are expecting a new record of $56 billion in 2023, Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy said on Tuesday.

"We set a record for tourism revenues for 2022 at over $46 billion. We have recovered from the pandemic better than other countries," Ersoy said at a briefing broadcast on his Twitter feed.

The minister added that in 2023, the Turkish authorities are expecting to set a new record of $56 billion in tourism revenues.

"Our goal is to bring tourism revenues to $100 billion by 2028, and the number of tourists to 90 million," Ersoy said.

According to data revealed on Tuesday by the Turkish Statistical Institute, Turkey's tourism revenues increased by 53.4% in 2022 year-on-year against the background of the easing of the COVID-19 pandemic. The agency's data also showed that over 51.3 million visitors exited the country in 2022, of which more than 7 million were Turkish nationals permanently living abroad.