ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ):The Turkish private sector's outstanding foreign loans slightly decreased to $159.7 billion in January, the country's Central Bank said on Thursday.

The private sector's total outstanding loans received from abroad fell by $158 million from end-2022, the bank data showed.

Short-term loans � excluding trade credits � of the sector received from abroad in the same period totaled $6.8 billion, up $126 million, while long-term loans dropped $284 million to $151.1 billion.

The private sector's total outstanding loans received from abroad, based on a remaining maturity basis, point to principal repayments of $40.5 billion for the next 12 months by the end of January.