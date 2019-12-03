UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkish Wealth Fund To Invest $10Bln In Petrochemical Plant In Country's South - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 07:51 PM

Turkish Wealth Fund to Invest $10Bln in Petrochemical Plant in Country's South - Reports

The Turkish wealth fund (TVF) will invest about $10 billion to construct a petrochemical refinery in the Ceyhan region of Adana province, media reported on Tuesday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2019) The Turkish wealth fund (TVF) will invest about $10 billion to construct a petrochemical refinery in the Ceyhan region of Adana province, media reported on Tuesday.

The project aims to stimulate import substitution in the petrochemical industry, according to the Turkish Anadolu news agency.

Turkey's new economic program for 2020-2022 provides for TVF investments in petrochemicals, mining and power generation.

The construction of the refinery will begin in 2021 after the completion of the design and engineering works. It is expected that about 10,000 jobs will be created during the construction period and around 5,000 jobs after the plant is put into operation, according to the media outlet.

The construction process is said to include advanced technologies and innovative production methods, which will become a model of investment. The Ceyhan district is expected to become a global energy hub. In the course of the project realization, the raw materials necessary for the development of the petrochemical base and the creation of a chemical cluster in the region will be produced.

Turkey meets more than 80 percent of the needs for petrochemical products through imports. TVF's investments in the refining and petrochemical sectors are expected to reduce the foreign trade deficit by $1.5 billion per year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Import Adana Hub Media Industry Billion Jobs

Recent Stories

HRCP investigates Kashana Home case

6 minutes ago

Commander Us Navcent Meets Chief Of The Naval Staf ..

11 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Ships Moawin & Aslat Visit Port Tako ..

23 minutes ago

Brazil's economy grows 0.6% in third quarter

4 minutes ago

Failures also leave lessons: Governor

4 minutes ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Tuesday 03 ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.