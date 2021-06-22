TurkStream Suspends Gas Transit for Planned Maintenance Until June 29

TurkStream operations will be temporarily halted from June 22 to 29 for annual scheduled maintenance and diagnostics

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2021) TurkStream operations will be temporarily halted from June 22 to 29 for annual scheduled maintenance and diagnostics.

The work will be conducted by South Stream Transport B.V., which is the operator of the offshore pipeline system and a subsidiary of Gazprom.

TurkStream is a natural gas pipeline running over 578 miles from Russia to Turkey through the Black Sea. It has two lines and an aggregate throughput capacity of 31.5 billion cubic meters. While the first line delivers gas to Turkey, the second line exports gas to the Southern and Southeast European countries � Bulgaria, Greece, North Macedonia, Romania, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina.