UAE, Egypt Launch $20 Bn Joint Investment Programme: Official

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 04:37 PM

Abu Dhabi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ):The United Arab Emirates and Egypt on Thursday launched a $20 billion joint investment programme to develop "economic and social projects".

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan made the announcement during a visit to the Emirati capital by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

"We launched a joint strategic investment platform between the UAE and Egypt worth $20 billion to implement vital economic and social projects for our brotherly countries," Sheikh Mohammed said in a tweet.

