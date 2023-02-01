UAE keen to enhance investment in new sectors of economy

Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salim Al-Zaabi during a call on meeting with Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue here on Wednesday, Mohammad Ishaq Dar, said his country was keenly interested to augment its investment in new sectors of Pakistan's economy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ):Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salim Al-Zaabi during a call on meeting with Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue here on Wednesday, Mohammad Ishaq Dar, said his country was keenly interested to augment its investment in new sectors of Pakistan's economy.

According to a press statement issued by the finance ministry, he said UAE was fully cognizant of the development-oriented economic policies of the country being undertaken by the present government.

On the occasion, Dar stated that Pakistan and UAE were engaging in various areas including energy, refinery, petroleum and trade, however, still a lot of potential is unexplored.

The minister highlighted various avenues in which both countries can trade and invest.

Both sides shared the historical and long-standing ties between both countries and exchanged views on further boosting and strengthening these economic ties.

They exchanged views on the recent visit of the Prime Minister of Pakistan to the UAE and his meetings with the UAE leadership and discussed the timely implementation of decisions taken in these meetings for furthering the brotherly relations between the two countries.