UrduPoint.com

UAE Keen To Enhance Investment In New Sectors Of Economy

Umer Jamshaid Published February 01, 2023 | 09:54 PM

UAE keen to enhance investment in new sectors of economy

Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salim Al-Zaabi during a call on meeting with Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue here on Wednesday, Mohammad Ishaq Dar, said his country was keenly interested to augment its investment in new sectors of Pakistan's economy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ):Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salim Al-Zaabi during a call on meeting with Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue here on Wednesday, Mohammad Ishaq Dar, said his country was keenly interested to augment its investment in new sectors of Pakistan's economy.

According to a press statement issued by the finance ministry, he said UAE was fully cognizant of the development-oriented economic policies of the country being undertaken by the present government.

On the occasion, Dar stated that Pakistan and UAE were engaging in various areas including energy, refinery, petroleum and trade, however, still a lot of potential is unexplored.

The minister highlighted various avenues in which both countries can trade and invest.

Both sides shared the historical and long-standing ties between both countries and exchanged views on further boosting and strengthening these economic ties.

They exchanged views on the recent visit of the Prime Minister of Pakistan to the UAE and his meetings with the UAE leadership and discussed the timely implementation of decisions taken in these meetings for furthering the brotherly relations between the two countries.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Ishaq Dar UAE Visit United Arab Emirates Government

Recent Stories

White House Says Russia Faces No Obstacles on Nucl ..

White House Says Russia Faces No Obstacles on Nuclear Inspections Under New STAR ..

1 minute ago
 Stocks rise, dollar eases before Fed rate decision ..

Stocks rise, dollar eases before Fed rate decision

32 seconds ago
 Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq co ..

Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq commends UN role for promoting g ..

2 minutes ago
 Washington Police Investigate Metro Shooting Incid ..

Washington Police Investigate Metro Shooting Incident That Left 1 Person Wounded

2 minutes ago
 'We can't be blackmailed': Kosovo PM not giving in ..

'We can't be blackmailed': Kosovo PM not giving in against Serbia

2 minutes ago
 MNAs call for sustainable policy to combat terrori ..

MNAs call for sustainable policy to combat terrorism permanently

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.