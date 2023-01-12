UAE names oil chief as president of COP28 climate talks: statement

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published January 12, 2023 | 07:50 PM

Dubai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ):The head of the United Arab Emirates' national oil company was named as president of this year's COP28 climate talks on Thursday, promising a "pragmatic" approach to tackling global warming.

Sultan Ahmed al-Jaber, who heads up the UAE's Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), will be the first CEO to take the role at the UN summit, said a statement carried by the official WAM news agency.

"We will bring a pragmatic, realistic and solutions-oriented approach that delivers transformative progress for climate and for low carbon economic growth," Jaber said in the statement.

"I sincerely believe that climate action today is an immense economic opportunity for investment in sustainable growth. Finance is the key that can unlock climate action," he added.

COP27, held in Egypt in November, concluded with the adoption of a hotly contested text on aid to poor countries affected by climate change, but failed to set new ambitions for lowering greenhouse gas emissions.

The next edition will take place in Dubai, the UAE's business, trade and tourism hub, in November and December.

