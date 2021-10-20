UK annual inflation dips to 3.1 percent: official

British annual inflation eased to 3.1 percent in September, official data showed Wednesday, remaining close to a nine-year peak that risks a UK interest rate rise as soon as November

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :British annual inflation eased to 3.1 percent in September, official data showed Wednesday, remaining close to a nine-year peak that risks a UK interest rate rise as soon as November.

The annual rate fell from 3.2 percent in August, which was the highest level since early 2012, according to the Office for National Statistics.