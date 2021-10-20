UrduPoint.com

UK Annual Inflation Dips To 3.1 Percent: Official

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 12:01 PM

UK annual inflation dips to 3.1 percent: official

British annual inflation eased to 3.1 percent in September, official data showed Wednesday, remaining close to a nine-year peak that risks a UK interest rate rise as soon as November

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :British annual inflation eased to 3.1 percent in September, official data showed Wednesday, remaining close to a nine-year peak that risks a UK interest rate rise as soon as November.

The annual rate fell from 3.2 percent in August, which was the highest level since early 2012, according to the Office for National Statistics.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

United Kingdom August September November From

Recent Stories

Iftikhar rejoins Gomal University as VC

Iftikhar rejoins Gomal University as VC

2 minutes ago
 Here are the Reasons That Make the Unisoc T610 on ..

Here are the Reasons That Make the Unisoc T610 on realme C21Y Your Best Buy

15 minutes ago
 Dubai Sports Council signs exclusive technology pa ..

Dubai Sports Council signs exclusive technology partnership agreement with Tecno ..

22 minutes ago
 PTCL Group cements its market standing: Increase o ..

PTCL Group cements its market standing: Increase of 7% Revenue & 136% in Profit

30 minutes ago

Etisalat Group, G42 join forces to establish UAE’s largest data centre provide ..

48 minutes ago
 UAE University hosts &#039;Times Higher Education ..

UAE University hosts &#039;Times Higher Education Emerging Economies Summit&#039 ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.